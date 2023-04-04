Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. 918,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,069,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 657,665 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Down 6.0 %

Altus Power Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

