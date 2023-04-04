ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Sees Large Volume Increase

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 82,486 shares.The stock last traded at $45.62 and had previously closed at $45.60.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

