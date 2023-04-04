Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $3,349,931.34 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.72. 24,270,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,609,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
