Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.78 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $59.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,724,964 coins and its circulating supply is 7,127,683,906 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

