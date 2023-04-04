Alesco Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. 227,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

