Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,129. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

