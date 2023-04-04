Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,034,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.