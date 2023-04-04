Alesco Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,036 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

