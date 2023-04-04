Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 28,608 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 740,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

