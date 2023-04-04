Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New $856,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 10,819,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,547,643. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $130.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.