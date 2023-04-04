Alesco Advisors LLC Has $25.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.
Shares of IJJ stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 233,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,924. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
