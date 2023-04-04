Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 948,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,600. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

