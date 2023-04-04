Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 259,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,544. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

