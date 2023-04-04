AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 649,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 3.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. 36,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.