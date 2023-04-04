AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 47,425 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,425 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Potbelly worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 9.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,581. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Potbelly Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

