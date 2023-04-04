AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 28,275 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $241.31.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

