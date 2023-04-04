AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 158,155 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,155 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,405,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 196,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 153.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

