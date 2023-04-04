AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,859 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. 11,239,103 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

