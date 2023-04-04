AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

