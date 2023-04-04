AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

