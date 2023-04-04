AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 933,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,525,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,437,000 after purchasing an additional 377,878 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251,066 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,963,000.

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 388,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.58.

