AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2,536.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 143,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,840. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.