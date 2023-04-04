Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.10. 1,114,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,289. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

