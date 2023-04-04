Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

ACN stock opened at $285.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day moving average of $273.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.