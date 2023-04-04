AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.09.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

