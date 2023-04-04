AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

