Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

