AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4998 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Recommended Stories

