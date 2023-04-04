884,288 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 884,288 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. Barrick Gold makes up about 3.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Barrick Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 12,830,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,899,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

