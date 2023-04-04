854 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,212,000 after acquiring an additional 153,153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

ACGL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

