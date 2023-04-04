820 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.51. 282,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

