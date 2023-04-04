8,000 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,796. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.24.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

