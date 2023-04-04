75,461 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 1.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

FDL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,561. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

