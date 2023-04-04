747 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $384.02. The company had a trading volume of 330,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $422.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

