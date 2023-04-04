68,520 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 1,183,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,537. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock worth $1,054,512 in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

