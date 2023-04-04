5,138 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,138 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. 1,592,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,653. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.95) to GBX 5,380 ($66.82) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

