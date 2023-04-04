5,038 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE KOF traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

