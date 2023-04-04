482,725 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 482,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

PHYS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 3,175,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,176. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.