42-coin Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (42)

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $33,848.70 or 1.20016236 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00328892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000205 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

