3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in 3M by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in 3M by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 184,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,816. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

