34,350 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. 380,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

