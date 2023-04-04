2,697 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,242.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 106,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 103,538 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 126,484 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.