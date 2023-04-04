25,903 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after acquiring an additional 225,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. 169,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

