200 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.30. 65,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,851. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.87. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.14, for a total value of $1,737,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,700 shares of company stock valued at $51,762,511. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

