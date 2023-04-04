195,650 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of PNM Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. 203,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.