177,589 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 177,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,894,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 4.2% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000. LTG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 530,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,240. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

