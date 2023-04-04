1,607 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,607 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,376 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 14,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,346. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.42 and its 200 day moving average is $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.