1,397 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
VBK stock opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $253.66.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
