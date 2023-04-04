1,397 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $253.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.