13,500 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.43. 410,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.