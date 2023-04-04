10,524 Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About F&G Annuities & Life

